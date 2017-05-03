Drug Trafficking: IGP Pledges Continued Collaboration With NDELA

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has pledged to ensure continued collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in ridding the country of illicit drug trafficking and organised crime nationally and within the sub region.

IGP Idris, who made the pledge while declaring open Project Crimejust Training Course on the use of INTERPOL Policing Capabilities in Cocaine Trafficking‎ Investigations for Law Enforcement Officers in Nigeria, said the Police will continue to collaborate with other agencies to tackle issues of drug trafficking.

According to him, “It is common knowledge that the Nigeria Police Force is the primary law enforcement agency in Nigeria. However, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA is saddled with the responsibility of ridding the country of drug traffickers and drug peddlers and the agency has recorded giant strides over the years.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA and other national agencies in its quest to ensure a‎ crime free border crossing using the INTERPOL tools in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and organised crime nationally and within the sub region.”

Speaking on the training, the IGP, who was represented by Deputy Inspector of Police, Hyacinth Dagala‎, expressed optimism that the course will provide the participants the much needed training impetus required for the task ahead, strengthen interagency cooperation and collaboration amongst the stakeholders.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL, Olusola Subair explained that the training was funded by the European Union, under the implementation of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with INTERPOL and Transparency International.

He also expressed optimism that at the end of the training, INTERPOL, Abuja will be well equipped to tackle the issues of illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

