DSS agents storm Thisday board member’s office

The office of the editorial board member of THISDAY Newspapers, Sonnie Ekwowusi, was on Tuesday invaded by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). He said the development was connected to a a ‘Pro-Life, Pro-Family conference’ he was organizing, as well as a report condemning the sexualisation of school children in Nigeria. On Tuesday, […]

