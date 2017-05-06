DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah again
The Department of State Service said in Abuja on Saturday, that oil magnate, Cheif Ifeanyi is in its custody. It said that Ubah, who has questioned some weeks ago, was again arrested on Friday over his alleged engagements in acts which the security outfit described as inimical to national security. The DSS stated this in …
