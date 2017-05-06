DSS Arrests Ifeanyi Ubah Over Alleged N11b Petrol Theft

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested multi-millionaire and Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, in connection with the theft of petrol worth more than N11 billion kept by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in its tank farm in Lagos.

The premier security service revealed the arrest on Saturday in a statement issued by spokesman, Tony Opuiyo.

It is understood that Ubah was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of petrol worth more than N11 billion kept by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in its tank farm in Lagos.

Opuiyo described Ubah’s action as economic sabotage, with “capacity to negatively impact on national economy”.

He said: “In furtherance of his gimmicks to undermine the government and people of Nigeria, he has incited members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a critical player in the downstream sub-sector of the Petroleum Industry, to refuse/stop the lifting of products. “This is part of his plans to curry their sentiments and cause them to embark on strike and also stage protests in his favour with the ulterior motive of arm-twisting the NNPC to abandon the cause of recovering the stolen products. The implications of this on law and order is, in fact, a common knowledge. It is consequent upon this that the Service arrested and will prosecute him forthwith. ”The public is hereby reassured that the Service will collaborate with appropriate agencies to ensure that the mischievous activities of any person or group(s) to engage in illegal activities will not affect the effective distribution of products across the country. It will also support such agencies to bring to book individuals or companies involved in any criminal act that undermines the nation’s economy.”

