DSS Finally Recaptures Popular Nigerian Actress on Death Row Who Escaped from Hadejia Prison

The Intelligence Unit of the Nigerian Prisons Service in alliance with of men of the Department of State Security Service (SSS) have recaptured a popular Hausa actress, Rabi Ismail, who escaped prison in 2011 after she was sentenced to death by hanging for homicide.

It can be recalled that the condemned Kannywood actress escaped Hadejia Prison on December 16, 2011, after she was sentenced to death by a High Court in Kano on the 5th of January, 2005.

The film star who is popularly called Rabi Cecilia by her fans, was very ruthless and said to know top politicians. She had lived at the alleged notorious Abedi street of Sabon Gari, Kano, as a prostitute.

She was subsequently held in Kaduna Central prison from where she was transferred to Hadejia prison before she escaped about 6 years ago.

It was gathered from online sources that sometime in July 2011, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the lower courts that sentenced her to death by hanging for killing her boyfriend, Auwalu Ibrahim, to acquire his property. The court found her guilty for drugging and drowning Mr Ibrahim in 2002 in Kano.

Before her arrest, actress Rabi Ismaila, was said to be a ruthless prostitute. The single mother of two was also said to have spiritual powers, so no one dared say anything bad about her.

The controller general of prisons expressed appreciation to the assistance rendered by security agencies particularly the SSS and the police in arresting the fugitive.

He urged the general public to continue giving information that will rid the society of outlaws like the Rabi Ismail. He assured that security measures have been strengthened to prevent persons in prison custody from escaping.