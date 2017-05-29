Pages Navigation Menu

DSS hires youths to disrupt sit-at-home – IPOB alleges

Posted on May 29, 2017

The Indigenous People of Biafra has warned of plans by the Department of State Services, DSS to use hired youths to sabotage the May 30th sit-at-home protest. IPOB media and publicity secretary, Mr Emma Powerful said in a press statement that over 100 youths have been hired, with t-shirts bearing the same inscription IPOB printed […]

