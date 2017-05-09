Pages Navigation Menu

DStv premium subscribers enjoy M-Net Binge

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

M-Net and MultiChoice have whipped up another special treat for fans of international television series: a brand new, weekends-only “record channel” called M-Net Binge. From Saturday 6 May M-Net Binge will give DStv Premium customers across the African continent the opportunity to record an entire season of top-notch shows proven to be addictive viewing when […]

