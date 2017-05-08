Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

D’Tigers can be among world’s top 10 – Abioye – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

D'Tigers can be among world's top 10 – Abioye
Vanguard
Private sports marketing outfit, Inspire Marketing and Branding International has joined hands with the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, with a view to repositioning the sport in the country, especially as it affects the fortunes of the various

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.