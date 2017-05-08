D’Tigers can be among world’s top 10 – Abioye

By Jacob Ajom

Private sports marketing outfit, Inspire Marketing and Branding International has joined hands with the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, with a view to repositioning the sport in the country, especially as it affects the fortunes of the various national teams.

Speaking on the partnership in Lagos at the weekend, The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Marketing, ‘Yinka Abioye said, “in order to reposition Basketball in Nigeria and make the sport more viable, the NBBF in partnership with our organisation and with the support of some legends of the NBA are organising a fund-raising Gala, billed for May 19, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.”

Abioye who confessed his attraction for football said his organisation’s plan was to make Basketball as attractive to Nigerians as football.

“I am jealous of football. Our plan is to make Nigerians start discussing about our Basketball the same way they talk about the English Premier League on Monday mornings. That is why all hands must be on deck as we aim to reposition the sport in the country,” he said.

“We want to make it a product and take the game away from depending on government funding to private sector sponsorship. We want to provide a platform for corporate sponsors to come in. Our target is to make the national team among the top 10 in the world,” he said, adding, “with our ten-point initiative, and our resolve to be consistent and dedicated, in 3 years some people will be begging to join us.”

On his part, the Marketing Consultant to the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Kunle Raji assured that the Inspire Marketing and Branding International initiative was one that needed to be embraced by all right thinking Nigerians. “The NBBF is happy with the initiative and urge all stake holders to work together and ensure its success. The federation needs funds for its programmes. This is the time to move away from depending on government. “

