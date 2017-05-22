Dubai Unveils World’s First ‘RoboCop’
“He can chat and interact, respond to public queries, shake hands and offer a military salute,”
The RoboCop is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220lbs (100kg), the machine can also read a person’s facial expressions and react accordingly in six languages. It can transmit and receive messages from police, and has a built-in tablet that can be used to pay fines and report crimes.
The cyborg is the first of many that will be joining the force if officials are to achieve their ambitious target of replacing 25 percent of the police force with machines by 2030.
The post Dubai Unveils World’s First ‘RoboCop’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!