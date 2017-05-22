Dubai Unveils World’s First ‘RoboCop’

The world’s first robot policeman has officially joined the Dubai police force.

The autonomous Robocop entered the line of duty on Sunday by greeting guests and patrolling the halls during the three-day Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference ( GISEC ). According to reports, the plan is to have the RoboCop on the street in popular areas in Dubai by Tuesday evening when the expo ends.

The Director-General of Smart Services with the Dubai police, Brigadier-General Khalid Nasser Al Razzouqi said “With an aim to assist and help people in the malls or on the streets, the Robocop is the latest smart addition to the force and has been designed to help us fight crime, keep the city safe and improve happiness levels,”

"He can chat and interact, respond to public queries, shake hands and offer a military salute," The RoboCop is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220lbs (100kg), the machine can also read a person's facial expressions and react accordingly in six languages. It can transmit and receive messages from police, and has a built-in tablet that can be used to pay fines and report crimes. The cyborg is the first of many that will be joining the force if officials are to achieve their ambitious target of replacing 25 percent of the police force with machines by 2030.

