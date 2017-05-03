Due Process: Reps Issue FIRS One Week Ultimatum To Forward Documents

The House of Representative Committee on Public Procurement has accused the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) of trying to frustrate the committee’s efforts at probing its procurement processes, by refusing to make available, relevant documents.

The committee therefore issued a seven day ultimatum to the Procurement Department of the agency to submit the documents.

It would be recalled that the House, on March 30, 2017 had mandated the Committee to investigate the FIRS for alleged abuses and breaches of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

The Committee, in a letter dated April 7, 2017 requested that FIRS furnish it with all documents relating to its procurement processes since June 2015 but the agency is yet to submit the required documents, stalling the commencement of the investigative hearing.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke confirmed the development in a telephone conversation adding that the committee is yet to receive any form of response from tax agency.

It would also be recalled that House had initially rejected a motion seeking the probe of the agency. However, following allegations that it was lobbied, it rescinded its decision and called for the probe.

Sponsor of the motion and Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema had alleged that the FIRS awarded a contract to Active Solutions Integrated Synergy Limited (ASISL)for the ‘Deployment Of Revenue Monitoring Solutions on Telecommunication Companies five days after the company was incorporated.

Onyema who informed that FIRS recently engaged the services of 100 tax consultants to conduct tax audit and assessment on companies in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt however alleged that the engagement process was not made public and was not competitive as required by law.

