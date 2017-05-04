Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, 95, permanently steps down from all royal duties

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prince Philip is to retire from royal duties at the age of 95, it was revealed today.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s well-earned retirement was announced at a top secret emergency meeting called by Buckingham Palace today.

It caused fevered speculation around the world about the future of the Queen and her husband.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Mail revealed last night that Her Majesty’s most senior aides called her entire household from across Britain to London for a 10am summit ahead of a royal announcement.

But royal sources said that internet rumours about the Queen’s or the Duke of Edinburgh’s health faltering are ‘wide of the mark’ and the couple are ‘fine’.

As speculation swirled yesterday the spokesman refused to say what the meeting is about but added: ‘There’s no cause for alarm’ and the Royal Standard remains at full mast over Buckingham Palace today, meaning there has been no death in the royal family.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.