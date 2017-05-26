DUT students march against gender-based violence – East Coast Radio
DUT students march against gender-based violence
DUT students are marching from the institution's Steve Biko Campus against what they say is an increase of crime on some of the campuses. DUT protests Anelisa Kubheka. While the ANCYL's march against the abduction and killing of women is yet to get …
DUT students march against women abuse
WATCH: Marchers call for more security to protect women
