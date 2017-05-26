Pages Navigation Menu

DUT students march against gender-based violence – East Coast Radio

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


East Coast Radio

DUT students march against gender-based violence
East Coast Radio
DUT students are marching from the institution's Steve Biko Campus against what they say is an increase of crime on some of the campuses. DUT protests Anelisa Kubheka. While the ANCYL's march against the abduction and killing of women is yet to get …
DUT students march against women abuseNews24
WATCH: Marchers call for more security to protect womenBerea Mail

all 3 news articles »

