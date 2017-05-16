Duterte dares lawmaker to take impeachment case to ICC

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday dared a lawmaker who filed a failed impeachment bid against him, over alleged extrajudicial killings in his drug war, to now take his case to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Duterte was unfazed by the threat of Gary Alejano that he will bring the charges against the president to the ICC after the House of Representatives’ Justice Committee voted to throw out his impeachment complaint.

“He can go ahead. He is free to do that,” the 72-year-old leader told a press conference on his return from a trip to Phnom Penh, Hong Kong and Beijing.

“This is a democracy.”

“What kind of a war against drug is it if there is no one killed?” Duterte said. “But not in the character and kind that I was dished out, including ordering the killing of children. That is nonsense.”

On Monday, the Justice Committee voted to throw out the impeachment complaint for being “insufficient in substance” because it was based on hearsay and Alejano did not have personal knowledge of the alleged offences.

The complaint, the first to be filed against Duterte since he took office in June, mainly accused the president of inducing abuses and extrajudicial killings in his administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, which has left thousands dead.

The post Duterte dares lawmaker to take impeachment case to ICC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

