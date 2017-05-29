Dzuka Malawi: APM on this third anniversary in power, let’s do more Mr. President – Nyasa Times
|
Nyasa Times
|
Dzuka Malawi: APM on this third anniversary in power, let's do more Mr. President
Nyasa Times
President Arthur Peter Mutharika has good intentions for Malawi. That we can all agree and he is deliberate in decision making. Most of times he acts after being informed and checking facts. Malawians want sometimes politically quick decisions. Today …
Malawi Leader Clueless-Opinion Leaders
Lake Malawi dispute: Former President Joyce Banda calls for unity over ownership, coming home this year
JB reaffirms her homecoming
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!