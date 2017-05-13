Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

E-commerce provides solution to economic problems – Okolonkwo – Vanguard

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

E-commerce provides solution to economic problems – Okolonkwo
Vanguard
Government alone cannot solve the problems affecting Nigeria economically. This was said by Gilead Okolonkwo, MD, CEO of Beepmagnate International, during the launch of the firm in Lagos. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.