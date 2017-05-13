E-Learning Key To Higher Education Success – Osinbajo

By HANNAH ONI, Lagos

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said e-learning can be use in resolving the challenges in the higher education sector.

Speaking at a stakeholder forum in Lagos, Osinbajo emphasised that the most important potential of e-learning is the opportunity it provides the learner to access quality education at their convenience and from any location.

“Following on this, we/stakeholders can attest that it is necessary for higher education in Nigeria to explore holistically how to use technology in order to enhance access, quality and affordability” he said.

Osinbajo said, science and technology for example has re-dimensioned educational curricular in a way that has delivered exponential transformations before our very eyes around the globe. This global trend is well enunciated and reflected through the use of e-learning as a complement to traditional classrooms, with online learning or mixing the two modes, to support and enhance learning in higher institutions.

