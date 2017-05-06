Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

E-Passport Booklets: Scarcity to Persist as FG, Vendor Disagree on Pricing – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

E-Passport Booklets: Scarcity to Persist as FG, Vendor Disagree on Pricing
Nigeria Today
The scarcity of the e-passport booklets may not abate soon as the Federal Government has yet to reach an agreement on the new pricing of the travel document with the vendor, Iris Smart Technology Ltd. ISTL had reduced the production and supply of the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.