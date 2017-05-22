Pages Navigation Menu

East Africa: Why Museveni Chose Tanzania for Oil Pipeline – AllAfrica.com

The Herald

East Africa: Why Museveni Chose Tanzania for Oil Pipeline
AllAfrica.com
Dar es Salaam — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni yesterday dropped strong hints on why he chose Tanzania over Kenya as the exit route for its oil pipeline. Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday at the signing of a joint communique that signals …
EA leaders press EU to lift Burundi sanctionsNew Vision
Video evidence proves President Magufuli is out to destroy Kenya…How he blackmailed Museveni to drop pipeline …Ghafla!

