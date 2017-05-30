Eagles camp bubbles as Iwobi, Aina arrive – Nigeria Today
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Eagles camp bubbles as Iwobi, Aina arrive
Nigeria Today
The arrival of Super Eagles London based duo of Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina has raised the number of players in the team, as well as the teams morale ahead of the June 1 friendly match against the Hawks of Togo in France.
Iwobi, Ola Aina arrive in Paris as Eagles' camp bubbles with 19 players
