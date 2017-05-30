Eagles camp bubbles as Iwobi, Aina arrive

The arrival of Super Eagles London based duo of Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina has raised the number of players in the team, as well as the teams morale ahead of the June 1 friendly match against the Hawks of Togo in France.

The Eagles, who forced the national team of the Island of Corsica to a 1-1 draw during the first friendly at Ajaccio, will battle Togo in the last game as part of the team’s training camp in France ahead of the 2019 AFCON qualifying match against South Africa in Uyo on June 10.

A total of 19 players are currently in the camp preparing for their next friendly game against Togo following the arrival of Wilfred Ndidi and Olarewaju Kayode.

Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored the Eagles equalizer against Corsica last Friday left the camp for London, where he is completing his move from Manchester City to West Ham United.

The players will be expected to be involved in a strong battle for consideration by the Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, who is expected to release a fresh list for the Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles forward Olarewaju Kayode has been voted the best player in the Austrian Bundesliga following his spectacular showing for Austria Wien.

The 24 year old also finished as top scorer in the league with 17 goals, with 7 of his other goals coming in other cup competitions.

He scored ‎five goals in the Europa league and two in the Austrian Cup to wrap up a fine season, which earned him national team call up.

Presently he is in the camp of the senior national team of Nigeria in France, where they are preparing for their upcoming AFCON 2019 Qualifiers clash against South Africa.

Kayode is expected to get his second cap when Nigeria take on Togo in a friendly game on the 1st of June after missing their Friday game against Corsica due to club commitments.

