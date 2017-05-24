Eagles Corsica camp bubbles
Onyekuru, Echiejile, Etebo, others arrive
The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria is bubbling with 12 players already in the Corsica camp of the team ahead of their upcoming friendly games against Corsica and Togo.
Hot in demand KAS Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru who was called up as a replacement for Olarewaju Kayode is already in the team’s hotel, with Kayode also expected later this evening after his club granted him permission to skip their final league game.
CD Feirense duo of Dele Alampasu and Oghenekaro Etebo are also in the camp of the Super Eagles , same as on loan Watford defender cum midfielder Uche Agbo.
The home-based quartet of Ikechuckwu Ezenwa, Sikiru Olatubosun, Alhassan Ibrahim and Stephen Odey are also in camp, with Dutch-Nigerian defender Tyrone Ebuehi also counted among the early arrivals.
FC Porto Chidozie Awaziem, Gent of Belgium William Troost-Ekong and Monaco defender who spent the second half of last season on loan to Sporting Gijon complete the list of players in the camp in Corsica.
In Corsica:
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Stephen Odey
Sikiru Olatunbosun
Alhassan Ibrahim
Tyroone Ebuehi,
William Troost Ekong
Elderson Echiejile
Uche Agbo
Chidozie Awaziem
Oghenekaro Etebo
Dele Alampasu
Henry Onyekuru
