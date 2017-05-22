Eagles not facing keepers’ crisis —Emeka Amadi

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nigeria former junior international goalkeeper, Emeka Amadi has dismissed the impression that the Super Eagles currently face goalkeeping crisis with the injury-induced absence of first choice keeper, Carl Ikeme.

Speaking to Daily Sunsports on telephone in Abuja, the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles’ goalkeeper trainer, insisted that there was no reason to panic over the replacement for Ikeme or whether retired Vincent Enyeama should return into the Eagles fold.

Amadi also pleaded with the Eagles technical crew to give other keepers the same opportunity, especially during friendly matches to build their confidence and psychology, appealing that they should not mind their mistakes.

In his words: “I don’t believe that there is any goalkeeping crisis in the Super Eagles. We have credible goalkeepers that if tested can perform wonders. But we cannot get the best out of them if we don’t test them. We have good goalkeepers and there is no need to panic over who replaces Ikeme or the debate on whether Enyeama should come out of retirement.

“By the time, we give others a chance; they will not panic, while standing in for the first choice. We have to also work on them psychologically and drill them to withstand any type of pressure. You can never know a good goalkeeper unless we constantly try them.

“Instead of keeping them on the bench, we have to try them, especially during friendly matches to give them confidence. And even if they make mistakes, we have to continue working on them. Goalkeepers like Enyeama made mistakes before becoming a reliable hand.

“We have Alampasu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa among others to do good job in Eagles’ post.”

We have to encourage and support them and we have credible keeper trainers to work on them. We have no reason to panic. If we encourage them they will do better,” he appealed.

