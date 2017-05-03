Eagles will cage Lions In Uyo — Balogun

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun says the Indomitable Lions will be well beaten in the the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash on August 28.

Nigeria top Group B with six points, after victories over Zambia and Algeria but face a difficult test against African champions, Cameroon, a fixture that observers feel will decide the fate of both teams.

The Mainz 05 defender, who has formed a solid partnership with William Troost-Ekong in the Super Eagles defence said that Nigeria have no choice but to pick maximum points against Cameroon.

“The game against Cameroon is a crucial one, which we must win. At home we have everything under our control, we must use that to our advantage. Another advantage is that our current home ground, Uyo has become a fortress for us. I think it is one of the reasons for our successes in recent times.

“Uyo fans have shown so much love for the team and that has been very great. The ground is great and the training pitch is also good,” Balogun added.

Continuing, the tall central defender said, “We need to make sure we get the maximum three points to take our points’ tally to 9, which will give us a big edge over other teams including Cameroon.

“I’m seriously looking forward to the game; we want to show them that we are better than them.”

We are already dreaming of Russia 2018, but we know we must work harder. We will ensure we win all our matches especially our home games.”

