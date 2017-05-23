Ease of doing business: FG tasks civil servants on prompt service delivery – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ease of doing business: FG tasks civil servants on prompt service delivery
Vanguard
As part of efforts to improve the Nigerian business environment, the Federal Government has directed its workers to always ensure prompt service delivery to customers. The National Coordinator, Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM), Mrs Nnenna …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!