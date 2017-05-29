East Africa: How Tanzania, Uganda Plan to Finance Pipeline – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
East Africa: How Tanzania, Uganda Plan to Finance Pipeline
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — Uganda, Tanzania and joint venture (JV) partners Tullow Oil Uganda, Total E&P and Cnooc will be turning to international lenders to raise 70 per cent of $3.5 billion (Sh7.7 trillion) capital expenditure for construction of the proposed crude …
Uganda, Tanzania to open longest Crude Pipeline
