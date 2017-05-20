East Africa: Uganda’s President Museveni Takes Over EAC Chairmanship – AllAfrica.com
East Africa: Uganda's President Museveni Takes Over EAC Chairmanship
AllAfrica.com
Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has officially handed over the leadership of the East African Community (EAC) to Mr Yoweri Museveni, president of Uganda, during the 18th EAC-Heads of state meeting in Dar es Salaam. Dr Magufuli asked the new …
