Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

East African leaders press EU to lift Burundi sanctions

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa, Politics, Uganda | 0 comments

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | AFP |  The presidents of Tanzania and Uganda called Saturday on the EU to lift sanctions on Burundi, but a diplomatic for the European bloc dismissed the appeal.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The joint plea, by Yoweri Museveni and John Magufuli came at a meeting of the East African Community (EAC) — which also includes Burundi, Kenya and South Sudan — in Dar es Salaam.

“This is our problem. We don’t want the European Union to take measures against a member state without discussions with us,” said Uganda’s Museveni, who is EAC president and lead mediator in Burundi’s seemingly intractable two-year-old political crisis.

Tanzania’s president said Europe should be focused on its own issues.

“They are taking sanctions against Burundi when they too are facing difficulties at home, like the Brexit,” Magufuli said.

But EU ambassador to Tanzania and the EAC, Roeland van de Geer, insisted that “sanctions remain as long as the situation does not change”.

Burundi’s sometimes violent political crisis began in April 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term that his opponents regarded as unconstitutional.

Around 400,000 people have left Burundi because of the crisis and hundreds have died in violent clashes and targeted attacks.

RELATED STORY

 

The post East African leaders press EU to lift Burundi sanctions appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.