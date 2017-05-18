Ebola: FG orders screening of passengers at airports

The Federal Government has said a 10-man committee is on standby, to tackle any possible outbreak of Ebola in the country.

The alert team, according to the Health Minister Isaac Adewole, became necessary following new cases of Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The minister told newsmen at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, that the country’s standby team, which comprises 10 frontline health care workers, would be moving to locations where they are needed.

The ministry currently finances the team, until there is the need for further funding, said Adewole.

The minister also disclosed that the scourge of meningitis has dropped in the 19th week, since the outbreak in the Northern part of the country.

He, however, added that “there is still a challenge in treating infected persons, after difficulties in diagnosing them at the first instance.”

Meanwhile, FEC has also approved N46.15 billion for augmentation of the Kashimbilla Dam project.

The dam, which will supply 60,000 cubic meters of water daily to over 400,000 people also has other components such as hydro power plant, which will generate. 40 megawatts on completion, irrigation with net 2,000Ha, 11 kilometer access road to dam, air strip which is already in use as well as greaat potential for tourism.

The project was started in 2007, by the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration.

Kashimbilla dam is located between the towns of Kashimbilla and Gamovo River Katsina-ala in Takum local government area of Taraba State.

Government has said the dam on completion will check threat of flood from the tructurally weak volcanic Lake Nyos along the Cameroon line volcanic activity.

Water Resources Minister, Suleiman Adamu, who spoke on the development, said N24 billion has so far been spent on the project which will create a buffer against flooding along the River Benue.

He said the floods have been recurring over the years with much devastations in 2012 following dams controlled by Cameroun along the water ways.

According to him, the multipurpose dam which is currently on 90 percent completed will provide 40 megawatts of electricity and house a complete water treatment plant.

FEC has also approved N2.6 billion infrastructure contracts for Karu, a satellite town in Abuja.

Bello said the contracts includes extension and rehabilitation of roads in Karu phase II development in Abuja.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmoud Yaqoob, also briefed the Council on the ongoing voters registration exercise and its preparedness towards forthcoming elections in parts of the country.

Mohammed said the briefing which covered the commission’s challenges in the course of the exercise noted, however, that the exercise is not for everyone.



