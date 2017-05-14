Ebola: Govt Calls for Vigilance as Deadly Virus Resurfaces in DR Congo

Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, has called for heightened vigilance and intensified awareness efforts on symptoms of hemorrhagic fevers following the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to Vanguard, he issued a statement on Saturday in Abuja through Boade Akinola, Director for Media and Public Relations, Ministry of Health following the announcement […]

