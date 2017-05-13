Pages Navigation Menu

Ebola: Nigeria on red alert

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured Nigerians of adequate surveillance at the nation’s airports following the outbreak of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, saying that at least one person […]

