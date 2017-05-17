Ebola: Nigeria orders screening of passengers

Pages Navigation Menu

The Federal Government has ordered health workers to intensify screening of passengers coming into the country as part of deliberate efforts to check possible spread of Ebola virus. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was presided over by acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

