Ebola: No screening points, machines at the Seme border – Report

Screening points, detecting machines, hand sanitisers and other measures to prevent an Ebola outbreak in the country have yet to be provided at the Seme border. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced alerted the world of an outbreak of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Several measures have been put in place at major airports in Nigeria to prevent and curtail the dreaded disease, but no such action was seen to prevent the disease at the border.

