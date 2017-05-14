Ebola Outbreak: FG Holds Emergency Meeting Monday

BY DOYIN OJOSIPE, Abuja

The Federal Government will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, 15th 2017 to properly discuss and give directives on measures to be taken to stall the spread of the Ebola disease into the country.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in a phone Interview, the Director of Communications, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Akinola Boade said the federal government has also given a directive to port health officials to step up inspection activities and to report any sick person or suspects to ensure that the State Epidemiologist in the states is immediately alerted and relevant tests conducted.

This is coming at the heel of the Ebola disease outbreak in the Northern part of Democratic Republic of Congo after 11 suspected cases were reported and three reportedly killed.

Meanwhile, the Congolese government through its twitter handle said it has activated the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network to provide additional support adding that the full extent of the 2017 Ebola outbreak is still unclear as at 13th May 2017.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has said, there will be special screening of people travelling into Nigeria from the port as the federal government has already given the directive.

The NCDC Communications Person Dr Lawal Bakare revealed this to our Reporter in an interview emphasizing that there was no cause for alarm as Congo DR has had several outbreaks and has been able to overcome it.

Lawal said, “the NCDC is aware and in touch with appropriate international agencies, we are also getting prepared. People don’t need to panic, Congo has had outbreak in the past, and this is about their eighth outbreak since 1976.

