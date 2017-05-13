Ebola outbreak in Central Africa: FG calls for vigilance

Abuja – Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, has called for heightened vigilance and intensified awareness efforts on symptoms of hemorrhagic fevers following the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Minister made the call in a statement issued on his behalf on Saturday in Abuja by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations, Ministry of Health.

The Minister advised health care providers and members of the public, to report any sign of illness to public health officials.

He said in response to the announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO) on confirmed cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), government had directed health officials stationed at the ports, to step up inspection activities.

He said that the symptoms to look out for included fever, fatigue, weakness, dizziness and muscle aches.

He said explained that patients with more severe cases would show bleeding under the skin, internal organs or even from mouth and ears.

The Minister urged Nigerians not to panic as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was equipped to secure the health of citizens.

He said NCDC had been strengthening states capacities to detect, manage and respond to hemorrhagic fevers, including Lassa fever.

Adewole therefore called on states to begin social mobilization and media awareness efforts, via TV, Radio, Print and Social Media.

The Health minister directed all Nigerian health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion, by screening all fevers for Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers.

The post Ebola outbreak in Central Africa: FG calls for vigilance appeared first on Vanguard News.

