Ebola outbreak kills three

An Ebola outbreak has been declared in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said Friday, after the virus caused three deaths in the area since April 22. The WHO said the outbreak affects an equatorial forest region in Bas-Uele province, bordering Central African Republic. The last Ebola outbreak in Congo in 2014 …

