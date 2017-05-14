Ebola Outbreak: Nigeria Orders Compulsory Test For Fever Patients

The Federal Government has directed all health officials in the country to test all fever patients – showing symptoms of bleeding – for the Ebola Virus Disease.

Similarly, the government of Nigeria also directed all port health officials to step up inspection of all persons coming into the country.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs. Boade Akinola, on Saturday.

The statement is coming barely a day after the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of Ebola in Congo, describing the outbreak as “a public health crisis of international importance.”

The ministry of health said, “The health minister directs all Nigerian health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion by screening all haemorrhagic fever patients for Ebola “Similarly, the minister encourages members of the public to observe a high level of personal hygiene which includes regular hand washing and to also report all cases of fever to the nearest health facility.”

The minister said he had directed health workers to increase efforts at ports of entry.

He added, “The Federal Government in response to the announcement by the WHO on confirmed cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has directed port health officials to step up inspection activities and to report any sick person or suspects to ensure that Epidemiologists in the states conduct relevant tests. “The symptoms to look out for include: fever, fatigue, weakness dizziness and muscle aches. Patients with more severe cases show bleeding under the skin, internal organs or even from bodily orifices like mouth, nose and ears.”

Nigerians were also urged not to panic as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control is on the ground and equipped to secure the health of citizens.

The minister said the CDC had for a while been strengthening states’ capacities to detect, manage and respond to hemorrhagic fevers including Lassa fever.

Adewole called on states to begin social mobilisation and media awareness efforts via television, radio, print and social media.

