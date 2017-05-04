Ebola to hit countries again – WHO raises alarm

The World Health Organization, WHO, on Thursday warned that a new outbreak of the Ebola virus is “inevitable”. It, however, assured that the new vaccine and rapid-response measures will contain the expected outbreak. The Ebola crisis, which began in December 2013, killed 11,300 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Speaking in Guinea at an […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

