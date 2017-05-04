Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ebola to hit countries again – WHO raises alarm

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The World Health Organization, WHO, on Thursday warned that a new outbreak of the Ebola virus is “inevitable”. It, however, assured that the new vaccine and rapid-response measures will contain the expected outbreak. The Ebola crisis, which began in December 2013, killed 11,300 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Speaking in Guinea at an […]

Ebola to hit countries again – WHO raises alarm

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.