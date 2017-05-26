Ebonyi Governor’s Wife Empowers 1,171 Widows With N171m

The wife of the Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi, on Friday empowered no fewer than 1,710 indigent widows with N171 million for self-sustenance.

Gov. David Umahi, while presenting the money to the aged and widows in Abakaliki, said the money would enable them to start small-scale businesses.

He explained that the empowerment came through his wife’s pet project, `Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation’’.

“The widows were selected 10 from the 171 political wards across the state.

“N100, 000 should be given to each of you to improve your lives, l urge you to use it judiciously.

“When a widow is empowered, all her children and other dependants are empowered too, so, we will open bank accounts for them where the money will be transferred,” he said.

Umahi urged them to identify with the ongoing agricultural programme in the state, where they would be given loan to cultivate either cassava or rice.

He called on the Local Government Chairmen, Co-ordinators and management committee members to complement efforts of the government toward improving the lives of widows, aged parents and traditional rulers in the state.

The governor also ordered that bank account should be opened with N1 million and an award of scholarship to university level for a child delivered during the event by one of the widows.

In her speech, the governor’s wife, Mrs Rachael Umahi, commended efforts of the governor, adding that the gesture would not only improve the lives of the beneficiaries directly but also their children and other relatives.

”Daughters of Jesus make proper use of the money given to you to better your lives and families,” she said.

During the event, octogenarians received N20, 000 each; while 280 who were already placed on salaries, also received N5, 000 and 10kg bag of rice each. (NAN)

The post Ebonyi Governor’s Wife Empowers 1,171 Widows With N171m appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

