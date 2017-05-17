Ebonyi indigenes decry state of Govt Lodge in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA — Some indigenes of Ebonyi State resident in Aba, Abia State have decried the dilapidated state of the government lodge located in the city.

South East Voice observed that a section of the Ebonyi Government Lodge is being used by some traders, artisans and horticulturists who display their wares in the area. It was gathered that Ebonyi Government Lodge, Aba, was inherited by the state government during the creation of the State in 1996. The indigenes who spoke to South East Voice during Governor Dave Umahi’s state visit to Abia State, on May 5, lamented that the Lodge located on 8 Aba-Owerri road with the Government Reserved Area, GRA, in the city, has been dilapidated with worn out entrance gates and perimeter fence.

An indigene of Ebonyi State, resident in Aba, Solomon Alike, who hails from Izzi local government area, said the dilapidated state of the Lodge has been a cause of concern to them and appealed to the Ebonyi State government to renovate the facility. “Ebonyi indigenes are worried over the state of the State Government Lodge in Aba. It is a shame that the government has allowed the facility to degenerate to a level where artisans, food and flower sellers now occupy the frontage. You can see that the place is overgrown with trees and weeds. The worn out perimeter fence and entrance gate tells the story that the Lodge has been neglected by the government. This is the pride of Ebonyi indigenes resident in Aba and should be renovated to a state befitting its status.”

Another Ebonyi indigene resident, Donatus Inya, from Afikpo South, flanked by a cross section of his kinsmen who came to welcome Governor Umahi, said they were shocked that the Ebonyi state governor failed to visit the Ebonyi Lodge to assess the state of facilities, even as the place is located a stone throw from the Abia State Government Lodge, Aba, where he was received by his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu.

They urged Gov. Umahi to order the renovation of the Government Lodge in line with his administration’s infrastructure renewal policy.

When contacted, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, said, “In the order of the priorities confronting the Governor of Ebonyi State at the moment and in the prevailing economic dire straits, Government Lodge in Aba is not at the pinnacle of that order.”

The post Ebonyi indigenes decry state of Govt Lodge in Aba appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

