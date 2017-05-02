Ebonyi partners 50,000 farmers, 8,000 civil servants on Agric
EBONYI State Government is to partner over 50,000 farmers this year to boost agriculture and improve its Internally Generated Revenue. Governor David Umahi, who made this known when he received in audience, a team from an international group, Zero Hunger Forum, in Abakaliki on weekend, added that 8,000 civil servants would benefit from FADAMA 3 […]
