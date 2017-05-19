Pages Navigation Menu

Ebube Nwagbo hares her Opinion on Domestic Violence

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has taken to her Snapchat to air her opinion on the topic of domestic violence. She expressly stated the she does not understand why a grown woman would want to to stay in an abusive relationship. She also reiterated that emotional, verbal and physical violence are all forms of domestic violence […]

