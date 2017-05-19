Ebube Nwagbo, Kenny St Best speak up on domestic abuse (photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Ebube Nwagbo, Kenny St Best speak up on domestic abuse (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Following Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's ordeal with battery, Nigerians have been airing their thoughts on the issue and the need for couples to respect themselves. Ebube Nwagbo, a Nollywood actress has come out openly to state her stand about the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!