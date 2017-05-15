Ebuka and Wife, Cynthia Share Photos of Their Beautiful Daughter

After what seemed like ages, Big Brother Naija 2017 host, Ebuka and wife Cynthia, have finally shared photos of their beautiful few months old daughter Jeweluchi Jasmine, who has got a cute smile. This is however, the baby’s first photo on social media since she was born in November 2016.

