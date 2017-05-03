ECA decries low number of women in ICT – Vanguard
|
ECA decries low number of women in ICT
Vanguard
ABUJA- THE Economic Commission for Africa, ECA, has lamented few number of women in the field of Information and communication Technology, therefore charged school girls to study ICT in order to be at par with their male counterparts. This was stated …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!