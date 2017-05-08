ECA Hosts IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In Enugu (Photos)

The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), today hosted the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi who paid them a courtesy visit in Enugu state.

Recall that The Eastern Consultative Assembly conferred on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the presidency title two months ago while he was still in incarceration.

The then ECA president, Mrs Mary Okwor, willingly vacated the presidency seat for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while she took over the vice presidency position.The ECA conferred the honourary position to the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in recognition of his invaluable achievements in the East and beyond.With Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the pictures are Prof. Elo Amucheazi, Mary Okwor, Uko Elliot, Rev Father John Odey and others