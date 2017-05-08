Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ECA Hosts IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In Enugu (Photos)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), today hosted the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi who paid them a courtesy visit in Enugu state.

Recall that The Eastern Consultative Assembly conferred on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the presidency title two months ago while he was still in incarceration.
The then ECA president, Mrs Mary Okwor, willingly vacated the presidency seat for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while she took over the vice presidency position.The ECA conferred the honourary position to the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in recognition of his invaluable achievements in the East and beyond.With Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the pictures are Prof. Elo Amucheazi, Mary Okwor, Uko Elliot, Rev Father John Odey and others

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post ECA Hosts IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In Enugu (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.