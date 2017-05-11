Eckankar not cultism – Cleric
Mr Emeka Ezeh, the Assistant to the Regional Eckankar Spiritual Aide, Northern Sub-region, has debunked insinuation that the religion was practicing some cult activities. He said that Eckankar is a religion of peace and God’s consciousness. Ezeh disclosed this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja on Thursday.
