Eckankar not cultism – Cleric

May 11, 2017

Mr Emeka Ezeh, the Assistant to the Regional Eckankar Spiritual Aide, Northern Sub-region, has debunked insinuation that the religion was practicing some cult activities. He said that Eckankar is a religion of peace and God’s consciousness. Ezeh disclosed this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja on Thursday.

