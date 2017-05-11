Eckankar spiritual leader, 5000 others attend World Conference in Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper
|
Eckankar spiritual leader, 5000 others attend World Conference in Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
The Spiritual Leader of Eckankar, Harold Klemp, is among the over 5,000 members from across the world expected at the 2017 regional seminar of the religious movement to be held in Nigeria. Mr Emeka Ezeh, the Assistant to the Spiritual Aide of Eckankar …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!