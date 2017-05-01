Ecobank drives digital strategy, merges 74 branches

ECOBANK Nigeria Limited has reaffirmed its digital transformation agenda enabling its customers to depend more on its digital platforms to do their daily banking activities, thereby reducing the need to go to branches. By this development the bank will have enhanced services leveraging more on its digital channels.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Charles Kie says the move is part of the bank’s transformation agenda which is meant to create a fundamental shift of its banking activities to digital channels, as well as improve customers’ experience, while also reducing the cost of serving them. This also supports the bank’s financial inclusion strategy and the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr. Kie says as part of this strategy the bank has enhanced its Retail Internet Banking platform with much speed and flexibility.

Also the Ecobank Mobile App that enables customers do instant payments; open accounts, as well as do instant transfers across 33 countries in Africa. The Ecobank App, the first of its kind in Africa has an innovative payment solution, the Ecobank Masterpass that allows customers the convenience to pay for goods at merchant locations by simply scanning a QR code on their phones.

He says the bank has therefore decided to merge some of its branches across the country. With the merger Ecobank now boast of 405 branches across the country supported with top of the range technology application. According to Mr. Kie, “after a detailed analysis of the physical network of branches needed to serve our customers, the decision was made by the Ecobank Nigeria Board, and approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, to optimize 74 out of its 479 branches.

