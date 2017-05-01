Ecobank Nigeria shuts down 74 branches – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Business


Ecobank Nigeria shuts down 74 branches
Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Ecobank group, says it has merged 74 of its branches. The bank says it will deploy staff from the merged branches to other projects. A statement by the bank reaffirmed its committment to digital transformation
Digital transformation: Ecobank shuts down 74 branchesTV360
Ecobank merges 74 branches, promotes online bankingDaily Trust

